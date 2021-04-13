- Chile edge Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate
- La Roja are headed to the Women's Olympic Football Tournament for the first time
- All 12 teams confirmed for Tokyo 2020
Chile clinched the final ticket for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 by edging Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate in their two-legged intercontinental play-off.
The victory is hugely significant for Chilean women's football as it will be the first time in the nation's history that they will compete at the Olympics, building on their first appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™. Although La Roja failed to progress past the group stage in France, they did claim a historic first victory at the world finals when they defeated Thailand 2-0.
Jose Letelier's side put in a solid, defensive performance to keep the Cameroonians at bay after they won the first leg 2-1 as the away side.
We are super proud to be the first Chilean women's team to qualify for the Olympics. This can be a precedent for other teams to work as well as we did. We are showing that Chilean women are strong, capable, athletic and can achieve everything they set out to do.
Chile earned their place in the CAF-CONMEBOL play-off by finishing as runners-up at the 2018 Copa America Femenina, where they lost out to Pia Sundhage's Brazil, who claimed their seventh continental title.
After China PR secured their ticket earlier in the day with a dramatic victory over Korea Republic after extra time, the 12 teams for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament are officially confirmed: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China PR, Great Britain, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, USA and Zambia.
The Home of FIFA in Zurich will host the draws for the Olympic Football Tournaments on 21 April at 10:00 CET. The two draws will be streamed live on the FIFA YouTube channel to allow all participants to follow proceedings from their home countries.