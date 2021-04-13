Chile edge Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate

La Roja are headed to the Women's Olympic Football Tournament for the first time

All 12 teams confirmed for Tokyo 2020

Chile clinched the final ticket for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 by edging Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate in their two-legged intercontinental play-off.

The victory is hugely significant for Chilean women's football as it will be the first time in the nation's history that they will compete at the Olympics, building on their first appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™. Although La Roja failed to progress past the group stage in France, they did claim a historic first victory at the world finals when they defeated Thailand 2-0.

Jose Letelier's side put in a solid, defensive performance to keep the Cameroonians at bay after they won the first leg 2-1 as the away side.