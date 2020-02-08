Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020

22 July - 7 August

Canada book ticket to Tokyo 2020

08 Feb 2020

Jordyn Huitema celebrates scoring the winning goal
© Concacaf
  • Two-time bronze medallists Canada qualify for Tokyo 2020
  • Jordyn Huitema scored winning goal from close range
  • Winner of USA-Mexico will be final team from Concacaf to qualify

Canada edged Costa Rica 1-0 in the semi-finals of the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship to advance to the regional final and simultaneously qualify for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

Costa Rica (37th), ranked 29 places below Canada (8th), made it tough for Kenneth Heiner-Moller's charges on the evening, however, young star forward Jordyn Huitema ultimately found the breakthrough goal, finishing Deanne Rose's low cross from close range in the 72nd minute.

Huitema leads the tournament's goalscoring with an impressive seven goals scored in four matches. The Canadians will face the winner of USA-Mexico in Sunday's final.

Canada are two-time bronze medallists (London 2012, Rio 2016) in Women's Olympic Football Tournament history.

