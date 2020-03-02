- March’s international tournaments boast some top-quality fixtures
- Algarve Cup, Tournoi de France and SheBelieves Cup feature World Cup rematches
- Get a taste of the world-class football to come with our video highlights
The biggest teams in women’s football go head-to-head this month. The Algarve Cup (4-11 March), SheBelieves Cup (5-11 March) and Tournoi de France (4-10 March) all feature some historic fixtures that have delivered plenty of excitement at previous FIFA Women’s World Cups™, which means fans will be treated to world-class football of the highest order.
The Algarve Cup 2020 kicks off on Wednesday 4 March with a repeat of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2003™ Final as well as a classic 2019 quarter-final.
"We want to test ourselves against the best teams in the world, and Sweden are one of them,” said Alexandra Popp, signalling Germany’s intent ahead of their match against the Scandinavians. Record and reigning world champions USA will meet England and Spain at the SheBelieves Cup, just as they did at the Women’s World Cup 2019. Meanwhile at the Tournoi de France, the hosts and Brazil will also repeat their meeting at the last World Cup.
To whet your appetite for this month’s tournaments, FIFA.com looks back at video highlights of some of the previous clashes between these World Cup heavyweights.
|Algarve Cup 🏆
|Denmark v Norway
|4 March 15:00 CET
|Germany v Sweden
|4 March 17:30 CET
|New Zealand v Belgium
|4 March 19:00 CET
|Portugal v Italy
|4 March 21:15 CET
|SheBelieves Cup 🏆
|Spain v Japan
|5 March 22:15 CET
|USA v England
|6 March 01:00 CET
|Japan v England
|8 March 19:15 CET
|USA v Spain
|8 March 22:00 CET
|England v Spain
|11 March 22:15 CET
|USA v Japan
|12 March 01:00 CET
|Tournoi de France 🏆
|France v Canada
|4 March 17:00 CET
|Netherlands v Brazil
|4 March 19:00 CET
|Canada v Netherlands
|7 March 19:00 CET
|France v Brazil
|7 March 21:00 CET
|Brazil v Canada
|10 March 19:00 CET
|France v Netherlands
|10 March 21:00 CET
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2003 Final: Germany 2-1 Sweden aet
Nia Kunzer earned the nickname Goldkopfchen (‘Goldilocks’) by heading home a golden goal in extra time to bring a dramatic Final to a close and crown Germany as women’s world champions for the first time. Although Hanna Ljungberg put the Swedes ahead in the 41st minute, Maren Meinert netted the equaliser just after half-time to ultimately force this fiercely competitive game into extra time.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2011 Final: Japan 2-2 USA aet (Japan win 3-1 on penalties)
Despite twice falling behind, Japan fought their way back in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2011 decider against USA to snatch victory on penalties and claim their maiden world title. The Japanese ultimately showed the steadier nerves in a high-quality match full of drama.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 semi-final: England 1-2 USA
USA narrowly emerged as victors in this fast-paced, world-class last four encounter at France 2019. The record world champions were once again able to call on star player Alex Morgan, who scored the winner to seal a 2-1 victory for the Stars and Stripes on her 30th birthday.