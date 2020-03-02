Women's Football
Women's Football

Women's Football

Spectacle in store as old rivals meet once again

(FIFA.com)

02 Mar 2020

Germany v Sweden: Quarter Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France
© Getty Images
  • March’s international tournaments boast some top-quality fixtures
  • Algarve Cup, Tournoi de France and SheBelieves Cup feature World Cup rematches
  • Get a taste of the world-class football to come with our video highlights

The biggest teams in women’s football go head-to-head this month. The Algarve Cup (4-11 March), SheBelieves Cup (5-11 March) and Tournoi de France (4-10 March) all feature some historic fixtures that have delivered plenty of excitement at previous FIFA Women’s World Cups™, which means fans will be treated to world-class football of the highest order.

The Algarve Cup 2020 kicks off on Wednesday 4 March with a repeat of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2003™ Final as well as a classic 2019 quarter-final.

"We want to test ourselves against the best teams in the world, and Sweden are one of them,” said Alexandra Popp, signalling Germany’s intent ahead of their match against the Scandinavians. Record and reigning world champions USA will meet England and Spain at the SheBelieves Cup, just as they did at the Women’s World Cup 2019. Meanwhile at the Tournoi de France, the hosts and Brazil will also repeat their meeting at the last World Cup.

To whet your appetite for this month’s tournaments, FIFA.com looks back at video highlights of some of the previous clashes between these World Cup heavyweights.

Algarve Cup 🏆
Denmark v Norway 4 March 15:00 CET
Germany v Sweden 4 March 17:30 CET
New Zealand v Belgium 4 March 19:00 CET
Portugal v Italy 4 March 21:15 CET
SheBelieves Cup 🏆
Spain v Japan 5 March 22:15 CET
USA v England 6 March 01:00 CET
Japan v England 8 March 19:15 CET
USA v Spain 8 March 22:00 CET
England v Spain 11 March 22:15 CET
USA v Japan 12 March 01:00 CET
Tournoi de France 🏆
France v Canada 4 March 17:00 CET
Netherlands v Brazil 4 March 19:00 CET
Canada v Netherlands 7 March 19:00 CET
France v Brazil 7 March 21:00 CET
Brazil v Canada 10 March 19:00 CET
France v Netherlands 10 March 21:00 CET

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2003 Final: Germany 2-1 Sweden aet

Nia Kunzer earned the nickname Goldkopfchen (‘Goldilocks’) by heading home a golden goal in extra time to bring a dramatic Final to a close and crown Germany as women’s world champions for the first time. Although Hanna Ljungberg put the Swedes ahead in the 41st minute, Maren Meinert netted the equaliser just after half-time to ultimately force this fiercely competitive game into extra time.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2011 Final: Japan 2-2 USA aet (Japan win 3-1 on penalties)

Despite twice falling behind, Japan fought their way back in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2011 decider against USA to snatch victory on penalties and claim their maiden world title. The Japanese ultimately showed the steadier nerves in a high-quality match full of drama.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 semi-final: England 1-2 USA

USA narrowly emerged as victors in this fast-paced, world-class last four encounter at France 2019. The record world champions were once again able to call on star player Alex Morgan, who scored the winner to seal a 2-1 victory for the Stars and Stripes on her 30th birthday.

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

Cristiane of Brazil poses

Women's Olympic Football Tournament

Cristiane: Marta is without doubt the greatest in history

25 Feb 2020

Jessica McDonald of the USA celebrates with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy 

Women's Football

McDonald continuing proud legacy of black USWNT players

28 Feb 2020

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

Women's Football

Neville: Take me back to that semi-final

04 Nov 2019

Saki Kumagai #4 of Japan reacts during the 2019 SheBelieves Cup against USA

Women's Olympic Football Tournament

Kumagai: Japan want to win gold at Tokyo 2020

16 Jan 2020