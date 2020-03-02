March’s international tournaments boast some top-quality fixtures

Algarve Cup, Tournoi de France and SheBelieves Cup feature World Cup rematches

Get a taste of the world-class football to come with our video highlights

The biggest teams in women’s football go head-to-head this month. The Algarve Cup (4-11 March), SheBelieves Cup (5-11 March) and Tournoi de France (4-10 March) all feature some historic fixtures that have delivered plenty of excitement at previous FIFA Women’s World Cups™, which means fans will be treated to world-class football of the highest order.

The Algarve Cup 2020 kicks off on Wednesday 4 March with a repeat of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2003™ Final as well as a classic 2019 quarter-final.

"We want to test ourselves against the best teams in the world, and Sweden are one of them,” said Alexandra Popp, signalling Germany’s intent ahead of their match against the Scandinavians. Record and reigning world champions USA will meet England and Spain at the SheBelieves Cup, just as they did at the Women’s World Cup 2019. Meanwhile at the Tournoi de France, the hosts and Brazil will also repeat their meeting at the last World Cup.

