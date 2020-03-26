Women's Football

Natascha Honegger made her debut for Brazil at the Tournoi de France

A dream come true for the keeper, who was born in Uster, Switzerland

Nati coach Nils Nielsen advised her to follow her dream

Everyone has heard of A Seleçao and Brazilian legend Marta, but what about Greifensee?

We are not referring here to the lake in the Swiss canton of Zurich, but rather the historic town of the same name on its shores. It happens to be the town where Natascha Honegger, the Brazilian goalkeeper who realised her international dream in March, grew up. But let's start at the beginning...

Honegger was born near Zurich and holds dual Swiss and Brazilian nationality. However, since she was a child, she has dreamed of wearing the famous Seleçao jersey and representing the homeland of her mother. As a teenager, she displayed such prowess between the posts that she was selected for Switzerland at under-age level, even participating in the UEFA European Women’s U-19 Championship in 2016.

In early 2019, she was called up to the Swiss senior squad, with whom she enjoyed training get-togethers. At the same time, however, she had come to the attention of the Brazilian football federation, who made contact with the player. After getting the call, Honegger thought long and hard before making the difficult decision to declare for Brazil.

"It was a case of following my heart," the 1.81m goalkeeper explained on Le Parisien's website. "There’s a bit of both countries in my personality. I’m proud to have grown up in Switzerland, which is a country that has given me a lot. But ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been wearing Brazil football shirts [smiles]. I always told my mom I wanted to play for the Seleçao."

After announcing the decision with an Instagram post, she received a message from none other than six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta:"Seja bem vinda (Welcome) 😁👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," the Brazilian wrote.