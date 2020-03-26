Three Jordanian stars hang up their boots

Al Nabr is most-capped Jordanian player and chair of JFA’s Women's Committee

Trio send message to motivate future generations to reach World Cup

"This is the most difficult moment in our lives. We never imagined we’d be here, but to end our career on the same day is some consolation. Bringing the curtain down on your playing days is truly difficult."

This was how three members of the Jordanian national team, captain Stephanie Al Naber, and her team-mates Yasmeen Khair and Shorouq Shazly, summed up their feelings on officially retiring. The trio decided to hang up their boots after illustrious careers going back to 2005, when the Jordanian women’s national team was created.

Whether for their country or domestically with their clubs, the players have been shining examples for aspiring and current women footballers. They represented Jordan at every tournament the team played in, contributed to breaking down social barriers, and helped enhance the standing of women’s football. They also played an important part in the growth and professionalisation of the women’s game in Jordan, where many top clubs now have women’s teams.

Most difficult decision

Al Naber, Jordan’s most-capped female player with 128 appearances, said: "I never felt afraid going up against an opponent but, to be honest, I’ve always feared this difficult moment. Football has been a big part of my daily life for the past 15 years and, now that I’ve made this difficult decision, I’ll certainly miss lots of things."

"I lived and breathed football and had happy and sad days because of it. I have lots of memories that I’m proud of. If I could do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing. I loved all the challenges and problems I faced. My most difficult moment was my last match against Vietnam in 2019 in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. At the final whistle I knew it would be my last match. I owe everything I have to football.”

With tears running down her face, Khair spoke of her footballing memories, saying: "I had more difficulties than other players when I started out, but I’m not someone who gives up. I worked very hard until I mastered the game and harnessed my physical abilities to improve my performances and help my team."

Indeed, those same physical abilities helped make Khair a star gymnast at a young age. She won nine medals, including two golds, in two editions of the Arab Games, earning the sobriquet “the butterfly" for her exceptional precision and agility.