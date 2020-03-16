Women's Football

- Four teams win through to final round of the South American U-20 Women’s Championship
- Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay the quartet in question
- Final phase postponed until further notice due to COVID-19
In qualifying for the final four-team round of the South American U-20 Women’s Championship, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay all remain in the hunt for places at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020.
The deciding phase, which will decide which two teams go forward to the world finals, has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The squads of three of the four teams still in the running – Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay – feature players who appeared at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018.
The group phase saw the dreams of six teams end, among them hosts Argentina, who went out despite going unbeaten and conceding just one goal. It proved a costly goal too, allowing the already-eliminated Bolivia to hold them to a draw in their final match, a result that ended the hosts’ hopes of progressing.
Standings
|Group A
|Group B
|Venezuela🇻🇪 10 (+13)*
|Brazil🇧🇷 12 (+14)*
|Colombia🇨🇴 7 (+11)*
|Uruguay🇺🇾 9 (+3)*
|Argentina🇦🇷 6 (+1)
|Paraguay🇵🇾 6 (-1)
|Ecuador🇪🇨 3 (-10)
|Chile🇨🇱 1 (-4)
|Bolivia🇧🇴 1 (-15)
|Peru🇵🇪 1 (-12)
|*Qualified for the final round
Group A: Down to the wire
With three goals apiece, Wilmary Arguelles and Enyer Higuera accounted for 42.85 per cent of the 14 scored by Venezuela, who won their section with ten points out of a possible 12.
La Vinotinto, whose only draw came against the hosts, conceded just the one goal, when they came from behind to beat Colombia 2-1. Their strong showing suggests a second world finals appearance in the age group may be just around the corner.
Colombia took second place behind them after collecting seven points and sneaking through when Argentina were held to that fateful draw by Bolivia.
Gisela Robledo scored five of Las Cafeteras’ 14 goals, eight of them coming against Bolivia and four against Ecuador, both games in which they kept clean sheets. The Colombians, who are also gunning for a second U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance, let in just two goals, in that solitary defeat to Venezuela.
Group B: Brazil and Uruguay stand tall
Brazil were a cut above their group opponents, winning all four of their matches, scoring 14 goals (3.5 per game) and conceding none. As those statistics suggest, they are firm favourites to land their ninth continental title in the age group in nine attempts.
Micaelly with four and Jacqueline with seven combined to score half of Brazil's goals, as they cruised into the final four-team round with a game to spare.
Uruguay made some history of their own. In collecting nine points out of 12, they finished runners-up in their section to qualify for the final phase of the continental championship for the first time.
The scorer of the goal of the tournament at the U-17 Women’s World Cup on home soil two years ago, Esperanza Pizarro struck seven of her side’s 13 goals, scoring in each of their three wins. The most important of those victories was the emphatic defeat of Peru that sealed their place in the last four. Las Charrúas’ only defeat was a 6-0 reverse at the hands of Brazil.