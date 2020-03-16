Women's Football

Four teams win through to final round of the South American U-20 Women’s Championship

Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay the quartet in question

Final phase postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 In qualifying for the final four-team round of the South American U-20 Women’s Championship, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay all remain in the hunt for places at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020. The deciding phase, which will decide which two teams go forward to the world finals, has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The squads of three of the four teams still in the running – Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay – feature players who appeared at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018. The group phase saw the dreams of six teams end, among them hosts Argentina, who went out despite going unbeaten and conceding just one goal. It proved a costly goal too, allowing the already-eliminated Bolivia to hold them to a draw in their final match, a result that ended the hosts’ hopes of progressing. Standings

Group A Group B Venezuela🇻🇪 10 (+13)* Brazil🇧🇷 12 (+14)* Colombia🇨🇴 7 (+11)* Uruguay🇺🇾 9 (+3)* Argentina🇦🇷 6 (+1) Paraguay🇵🇾 6 (-1) Ecuador🇪🇨 3 (-10) Chile🇨🇱 1 (-4) Bolivia🇧🇴 1 (-15) Peru🇵🇪 1 (-12) *Qualified for the final round

Group A: Down to the wire With three goals apiece, Wilmary Arguelles and Enyer Higuera accounted for 42.85 per cent of the 14 scored by Venezuela, who won their section with ten points out of a possible 12. La Vinotinto, whose only draw came against the hosts, conceded just the one goal, when they came from behind to beat Colombia 2-1. Their strong showing suggests a second world finals appearance in the age group may be just around the corner. Colombia took second place behind them after collecting seven points and sneaking through when Argentina were held to that fateful draw by Bolivia. Gisela Robledo scored five of Las Cafeteras’ 14 goals, eight of them coming against Bolivia and four against Ecuador, both games in which they kept clean sheets. The Colombians, who are also gunning for a second U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance, let in just two goals, in that solitary defeat to Venezuela.

Nuestra Selección Colombia Femenina Sub-20 clasificó a la Fase Final del Sudamericano de la categoría que se disputa en Argentina.#VamosColombia pic.twitter.com/yJm4QI3egb — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 14, 2020