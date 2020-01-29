Women's Football

Josephine Henning: athlete and artist

She won Olympic gold with Germany’s women in 2016

Henning has devoted herself to art since hanging up her boots in 2018

One common dictionary definition of ‘Art’ is “the process of creative design using a wide range of materials or by means of language or sounds to engage with nature and the world”.

But what does this have to do with football? In both cases, the final product is the result of a creative process. While Pablo Picasso produced paintings, sketches, illustrations, collages, sculptures and ceramics, Pele’s creativity culminated in goals. And it certainly seems as though artists are at work when you watch some of today’s biggest footballing talents in action.

Josephine Henning is one of these virtuosos and living proof of how well the two disciplines of football and art can blend together. The former Germany defender enjoyed numerous successes during her playing career, amassing four UEFA Women’s Champions League titles, four Women’s Bundesliga trophies and a DFB Cup from 2013. As if that were not enough, she is also the only player to have lifted the European Cup with three different clubs – Potsdam, Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyon.

Henning also knew how to impress for her country, collecting Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and winning the UEFA Women’s EURO in 2013. Yet this chapter drew to a close when she retired from professional football in July 2018 at the age of 28.

"Sport will always be a huge part of my life, and I’m so excited to see in which direction my path will take me," said Henning on her Instagram account. "Thank you so much for all the lovely experiences and adventures which I was lucky enough to experience with you all. What an amazing time!"