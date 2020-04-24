Phil Neville will leave his position as manager of England women's team at the expiry of his current contract next year. That news was confirmed today by the Football Association (FA).

Director of women’s football Sue Campbell said: “In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England Women’s team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home EURO and looking towards the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

“Once football returns after this difficult period, Phil will continue his work with the Lionesses on the further development of his squad. I will support him fully with that important task while moving forward with the crucial succession planning process.

“We'll now discuss next steps with the British Olympic Association and the home nations with regard to Team GB Football and we're not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

Neville added: “As a result of the changes to the proposed tournament scheduling, we'll now be working to plan for a revised match calendar once it's safe and appropriate to do so.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work with the team as soon as possible. We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021.”

The 43-year-old, a former England international himself, has held the job since January 2018. He led the Lionesses to an impressive SheBelieves Cup triumph in USA last year and guided the team to a fourth-place finish at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The team has endured a poor run of form, losing seven of their 11 fixtures since the quarter-final win over Norway at France 2019.