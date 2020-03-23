Martina Voss-Tecklenburg satisfied with Germany’s Algarve Cup performance

Germany coach speaks about her team and changing face of women's football

"The US will have to prove themselves over the next few years"

Where is Germany’s women’s national team heading? This is a question that many fans will certainly have asked themselves after the side’s quarter-final exit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. While Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side were notable by their absence from last spring’s international tournaments, they knew how to impress as they took part in this year’s Algarve Cup for the first time in five years.

Their head coach spoke to FIFA.com about the upheaval within the team, changes in women’s football and how the top of the game is becoming increasingly competitive.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: Are you satisfied with your team’s performance at the Algarve Cup?

FIFA.com: Although we only ended up playing two matches, we are very satisfied with the Algarve Cup for various reasons. We had perfect conditions, a wonderful hotel and fantastic training facilities. The matches against Sweden and Norway were against opponents who aren’t exactly a long way down the world rankings.

The fact that we were able to use all of our players except one goalkeeper helped to keep both the team and the coaching staff happy. After not seeing each other for five months, we found our game relatively quickly and are keen to reinforce and refine it for the future.

Although Germany are still second in the world rankings, the gaps between teams are getting smaller. Critics claim that Germany have lost touch. Is that really the case?

That’s a legitimate question and it’s important to answer it objectively. If you’re second in the world rankings, you can’t say that Germany has fallen off the pace. We deliberately shook up the personnel before the World Cup, and we also had a new coaching team that only had five months to coordinate with each other before the World Cup.

Although that wasn’t easy, we reached the quarter-finals and achieved very satisfactory results before that. We played very good football at times, introduced some talented youngsters and ultimately lost one very tight match 2-1. We just have to admit that our opponents were also really, really good that day.

Where do Germany stand within women’s football?

I still consider us to be among the world’s best, which means I also think we’re among the best in Europe. However, I can also see – and I feel pretty proud about this – that international women’s football has come so far. It will become much harder for Germany and other countries to win trophies. USA might still be one exception to this rule, but even they will have to prove whether they can handle radical change in the next few years.

Before long they will lose many outstanding players as a truly remarkable generation call time on their careers. It will be exciting to see how USA will move forward. I see the world’s top teams moving closer together. We always wanted that to happen in international women’s football. The standard of play at the World Cup completely reflected this.

You mentioned the upheaval within the team. Would you say that Germany has so much talent that as soon as one player hangs up their boots, another moves up to replace them?

It would be fantastic if a talented youngster could replace a player at the end of their career like-for-like, but that isn’t realistic. The experience of established players is particularly obvious at tournaments. We simply didn’t have that experience at the last World Cup; in fact, we had 15 players making their debut in the competition, and that showed in the team’s processes. I think we have great prospects for the next EUROs and World Cup – if we can keep the team together the way it has now crystallised.

We also need experienced players like Alex Popp, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Melanie Leupolz and Sara Dabritz, who are now stepping up and taking on responsibilities they didn’t have to worry about before. We have truly talented players, but they have to grow into their responsibilities carefully. That can only happen if we can play as many tournaments as possible. Being very well placed in terms of youth development helps us. It will be a little more difficult this year, but no matter what happens, we will accept the situation and use it to help our development.