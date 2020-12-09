Women's Football

Caroline Garcia is a leading tennis player

Frenchwoman also loves football and Lyon in particular

Chatting to FIFA.com, she shares her passion and gives her predictions for The Best The likes of Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer, Camille Abily, Louisa Necib and Amandine Henry have been putting Olympique Lyonnais on the map since 2007, when the club began an incredible sequence of 14 consecutive French league titles, interspersed with seven UEFA Champions League crowns. But the city of Lyon has also given us another champion of French sport: Caroline Garcia. Although born in Saint-Germain-en-Laye (near Paris), the 27-year-old tennis player claims to be Lyonnaise, having grown up there. Garcia is a household name in women’s tennis, having been France’s top player between 2016 and 2020. And while she has already won eight titles in the singles and seven in women’s doubles on the WTA tour, she is also a massive fan of football and of Lyon’s women’s team in particular. With just over a week to go until The Best FIFA Football Awards™, where her favourite team could again feature prominently, FIFA.com spoke to former world number four.

FIFA.com: Caroline, what place does football have in your busy professional life? Caroline Garcia: I generally enjoy sport, but football is one of my passions! I’m Lyonnaise, and footballing culture is part and parcel of the city. My adolescence coincided with a great period for Olympique Lyonnais, a time when they dominated the league and made us dream in the Champions League! How are your football skills? I'm very clumsy! I could use some intensive training. Unfortunately, I don't often get to play, but I’d like to have more time for it and to improve. It’s a very different sport from mine, first of all because it’s team game. In football, you need your team-mates to perform, and if you have an off-day, you can count on your colleagues... Sharing the emotions of winning with a team must be pretty amazing, as I found out at the Fed Cup in 2019! Those memories are unforgettable! What’s your fondest footballing memory? I vividly remember two very intense experiences from 2017: the finals of the Coupe de France and the Champions League that Lyon contested. Especially the Champions League one. It took place during Roland Garros fortnight but, as I’d won my game that earlier that day, I was able to watch it that evening. I was very tense and remember my father telling me not to get so worked up! Obviously, I also remember the final of the 2018 World Cup. I was with all my family in front of a giant screen we’d put in a garage. It was really moving to experience this moment together, and we were so happy and proud of this French team. It’s at moments like these that you realise sport’s ability to unite people and generate powerful emotions.

When and how did you fall in love with OL? I left Saint-Germain for Lyon as a one-year-old, so I really grew up with the culture of Olympique Lyonnais all around me. The club closest to my heart is OL. Then comes PSG! Who was your favourite player when you were growing up? Juninho! He was amazing. We eagerly awaited all his free-kicks as you knew they were goalscoring opportunities! You then became interested in women's football... Enormously! I had the pleasure of meeting a few players, after which I followed their results with a different perspective. There’s more emotion involved when I follow them. They're superb girls! I love the audacity and attacking nature of their play. They're always lively games, with goals!