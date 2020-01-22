Emily Lima named new Ecuador coach last month

Former Brazil and Santos coach excited by new challenge

Lima: "We must have ambition to qualify for the 2023 World Cup"

Emily Lima could not hold back the tears during her unveiling as the new coach of the Ecuadorian women's national team. The trigger, the Brazilian admitted to FIFA.com, was the message left by her brother in a video shared with the media.

"He and my father had a lot to do with my love of football. From the day I made my professional debut at 17, I knew this would be my life. Because of all that, and because Ecuador have put their faith in me to change their fortunes, it was very emotional."

During her playing days, Lima was a midfielder who had spells in Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Italy. She would eventually become a nationalised Portuguese citizen and wear their colours internationally until her retirement in 2009.

Two years later, she embarked on a coaching career in her homeland and would make history in 2016 by becoming the first woman to coach the Brazilian women's national team.

Although she was only in charge for 11 months, her work was highly praised by Seleção stars such as Marta, Cristiane and Formiga. After her departure, she took up the reins at Santos, where she managed impressive results in both the Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores Femenina.

Now, she is about to take on what she calls "her biggest challenge": guiding Ecuador back to the FIFA Women's World Cup™ after their debut at Canada 2015.

FIFA.com: What was your motivation for accepting the Ecuador challenge?

Emily Lima: It was the project as a whole, which I'm now a part of. As well as coaching the senior team, I will be co-ordinating the youth sides and form part of the Women's Football Committee. During the two months that the appointment process took, I studied Ecuadorian football and am excited about the change the federation aims to bring about.