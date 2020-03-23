Melbourne win W-League title

Positive news from India

Players appeal to their fans

Right now it seems as if the world has come to a standstill. Football is suspended in many countries, and the women’s game is no exception. Players are keeping fit at home and turning to social media channels to send encouragement – and sometimes warnings – to their fans and answer their questions.

FIFA.com is taking the opportunity to highlight some positive moments in the world of women’s football over the past week.

W-League queens crowned

Melbourne City capped an impressive season by lifting the W-League trophy in Australia. Undefeated in the regular season, City rounded off a dominant campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over defending champions Sydney FC, with Steph Catley scoring the game’s only goal in the 15th minute.

"It was an incredible season," said Catley after the final whistle. "[The match on Saturday] was a battle; Sydney really made it tough for us and it was a challenge for the entire game. The whole season was fantastic and at the end of the day I think we deserved it."

Kyah Simon, who made 11 appearances this season after a 2019 dominated by injuries, added: "Last year I pretty much missed the entire season. To be here and do my bit to help the team reach the final and then win it and lift the trophy is something very special for me."

Did you know?

This triumph marks the fourth championship title for Rado Vidosic’s side in the five years since they made their competitive debut.