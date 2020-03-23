- Melbourne win W-League title
- Positive news from India
- Players appeal to their fans
Right now it seems as if the world has come to a standstill. Football is suspended in many countries, and the women’s game is no exception. Players are keeping fit at home and turning to social media channels to send encouragement – and sometimes warnings – to their fans and answer their questions.
FIFA.com is taking the opportunity to highlight some positive moments in the world of women’s football over the past week.
W-League queens crowned
Melbourne City capped an impressive season by lifting the W-League trophy in Australia. Undefeated in the regular season, City rounded off a dominant campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over defending champions Sydney FC, with Steph Catley scoring the game’s only goal in the 15th minute.
"It was an incredible season," said Catley after the final whistle. "[The match on Saturday] was a battle; Sydney really made it tough for us and it was a challenge for the entire game. The whole season was fantastic and at the end of the day I think we deserved it."
Kyah Simon, who made 11 appearances this season after a 2019 dominated by injuries, added: "Last year I pretty much missed the entire season. To be here and do my bit to help the team reach the final and then win it and lift the trophy is something very special for me."
Did you know?
This triumph marks the fourth championship title for Rado Vidosic’s side in the five years since they made their competitive debut.
#StayAtHomeChallenge #StayFit
When training with your team is no longer possible, the only option to get creative and do some sport at home – from header, endurance and strength training to keepy-ups with toilet paper…
Tremendous participation across India
Some positive news from the host nation of the next FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. To mark International Women’s Day on 8 March 2020, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) held celebrations across the country. A wide range of activities was on offer between 5 and 11 March 2020, with more than 7,500 people from 18 Indian states taking part, and more than 600 volunteers on hand to ensure that the event was a complete success.
"We’re pleased to report that the celebrations for AFC Women’s Football Day 2020 attracted an incredible amount of participation in India as part of our ongoing efforts to support activities aimed at developing grassroots football and women’s football across the entire country," said AIFF general secretary Kushal Das in a letter sent to Dato Windsor John, general secretary of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). "AFC Women’s Football Day was an unforgettable experience for participants and created a positive atmosphere among all those involved."
It seems the future of women’s football in India is very bright indeed.
Laughter is the best medicine...
... according to the popular saying. Hearty laughter improves lung function, helps to relieve stress and boosts the immune system – exactly what we need right now. And don’t forget: please follow the five tactics against coronavirus! 👇
Don’t forget...
As part of the #WorldCupAtHome campaign, complete recordings of more than 30 unforgettable matches from the history of the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ have been available for the first time on FIFA.com, FIFA’s YouTube channel and on Weibo in China since Saturday 21 March 2020.
These archives promise to be a fascinating experience with corresponding coverage on social media, giving fans from around the world the opportunity to select the matches they think should broadcast until further notice.