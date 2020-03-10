Women's Football

Global Goals World Cup (GGWCup) helps communities to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals

A GGWCup was held in Uganda on 8 March

Fan Movement member Diana Yonah was there to report on the event

Diana Yonah:

Not many people knew about this tournament, but sending a collective message is something that brings people together. For example, when you get the opportunity to play for Goal 1 – to end extreme poverty everywhere – many people will join a team to help eradicate poverty in the world in whatever way they can.

The Global Goals World Cup is a combination of creativity, unity and the spirit of Ubuntu [Editor’s note: Ubuntu is an African belief that we become what we are thanks to the people around us; that is, being aware of the impact others have on us ]. The only rule that has to be strictly observed is that only amateur players can take part.

This tournament aroused my interest when I realised that it reaches down to the grassroots to touch communities as well as women who have the talent but have never played, women who want to kick out diseases by playing football, and retired coaches and players who can still instill the community with skills they have spent years acquiring.

Everyone in society needs to try and implement these ambitious goals, and that’s why women of all ages are coming together for this one-day event to celebrate International Women’s Day while at the same time playing the sport they love, interacting with different people and having fun.