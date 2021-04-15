Living Football | Episode 5

Welcome back to FIFA's new football magazine "Living Football".

In the fifth episode, we speak with Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA Foundation, and 1998 FIFA World Cup™ winner Youri Djorkaeff. We also catch up with Patrick Vieira about his transition from midfield engine room to the touchline as a coach and Kirsty Yallop, capped more than 100 times for New Zealand's 'Football Ferns', looks ahead to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia New Zealand 2023™.

We also take a look at the positive impact of FIFA's COVID-19 Relief Fund on football in the US Virgin Islands.