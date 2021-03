Welcome back to FIFA's new football magazine "Living Football".

In the third episode, we speak to Lothar Matthäus about his record-breaking FIFA World Cup career, as he celebrates his 60th birthday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and fellow former German international striker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge join in with their tributes.

We also take a look at the impact of FIFA's COVID-19 Relief Fund, this time in Sierra Leone.