For the first time, FIFA opens its doors for the new football magazine "Living Football".

In the first episode, presented from the Home of FIFA in Zurich, we look back on the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Hear from Spanish World Cup winner Xavi Hernandez and Swiss Legend Ciriaco Sforza. And we take a look at the impact of FIFA's COVID-19 Relief Fund in Kyrgyz Republic.