Cross-Border panel Discussion

This session moderated by FIFA’s Head of Regulatory Enforcement Jacques Blondin dealt with practical techniques of transferring personal data and in particular personal data of players in a compliant way. UEFA’s legal counsel Joana Pahud-Aeschlimann and UEFA’s Business and Data Privacy Manager Delphine Serres presented an overview on UEFA’s Data Protection Directive. The Data Protection Officer form Paris Saint-Germain shared a club perspective in the international context.