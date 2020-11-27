About FIFA
Cross-Border panel Discussion
27 Nov 2020
This session moderated by FIFA’s Head of Regulatory Enforcement Jacques Blondin dealt with practical techniques of transferring personal data and in particular personal data of players in a compliant way. UEFA’s legal counsel Joana Pahud-Aeschlimann and UEFA’s Business and Data Privacy Manager Delphine Serres presented an overview on UEFA’s Data Protection Directive. The Data Protection Officer form Paris Saint-Germain shared a club perspective in the international context.