On 27 and 28 September 2019, the FIFA RFEF 8th International Congress in Football Law took place at the HQ of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), in Las Rozas, Madrid.

In collaboration with the RFEF, FIFA will be broadcasting all presentations given during this International Congress on FIFA.com and FIFA's official YouTube Channel.

Please refer to the document below for more information on the schedule, including dates and times of these broadcasts.