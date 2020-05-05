Who We Are

Marked every year on 5 May, Global Hand Hygiene Day holds special importance in 2020 as the world continues its fight against COVID-19. The main goal of Hand Hygiene Day campaign is to recognise that hand-washing is one of the most effective actions you can take to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including COVID-19.

Today is Hand Hygiene Day. Hand Hygiene is the single most effective action you can take to prevent infections and the spread of pathogens, including the #COVID19 virus.#HandHygiene pic.twitter.com/K0TmWbe2SA — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) May 5, 2020

This year, the campaign theme 'SAVE LIVES: Clean your hands', is aligned with the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and aims to recognise nurses and midwives as front-line heroes who deserve acknowledgement and appreciation, and highlight their critical roles in infection prevention.