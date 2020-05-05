Who We Are
Fight COVID-19 and celebrate health workers on Hand Hygiene Day

05 May 2020

Hand Hygiene Day

Marked every year on 5 May, Global Hand Hygiene Day holds special importance in 2020 as the world continues its fight against COVID-19.

The main goal of Hand Hygiene Day campaign is to recognise that hand-washing is one of the most effective actions you can take to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including COVID-19.

This year, the campaign theme 'SAVE LIVES: Clean your hands', is aligned with the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and aims to recognise nurses and midwives as front-line heroes who deserve acknowledgement and appreciation, and highlight their critical roles in infection prevention.

As such, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling on everyone to take part in their #SafeHands Challenge and, at noon today (5 May), to clap for nurses and midwives to show thanks and recognition for the invaluable work they do.

The WHO are encouraging everyone to get involved, taking pictures and sharing on social media channels with the hashtags #HandHygiene and #SupportNursesandMidwives.

