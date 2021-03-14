Who We Are

FIFA Forward Programme aiding futsal in Lithuania ahead of FIFA Futsal World Cup

Women’s and U-19 national teams created

Training possible despite COVID-19 restrictions

The FIFA Forward Programme is supporting the Lithuania national team as the country prepares to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021™, and is also helping to develop the sport across the nation. To that end, a sum of $299,947 USD was made available to the Lithuanian Football Association. The FIFA Forward Programme provides comprehensive and individually tailored football development support to FIFA member associations and the six confederations.

On 12 September 2021, the Futsal World Cup will kick off in Lithuania, marking the first FIFA event to be held in the country. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in September 2020, but had to be postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s appetite for futsal has grown enormously ever since it was announced that Lithuania would host the World Cup. This has led, among other things, to the welcome development of both a women's and an U-19 national team being established.

“Hosting the FIFA Futsal World Cup is a big challenge, both for the LOC and the Lithuania national futsal team,” said Edgaras Stankevicius, general secretary of the LFF. “Futsal is still a semi-professional sport in Lithuania and, as such, it still has a long road ahead. The FIFA Forward Programme has helped the national team to develop considerably within a year.”