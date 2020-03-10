Who We Are

Following a number of internal assessments and discussions with the Argentine Football Association and the government of the city of Buenos Aires, it has been decided that the FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2019, which was due to be held in Buenos Aires on Monday 16 March, will not take place in the manner originally planned.

This is due to the current circumstances and the instructions received from the public authorities in Argentina.

The FIFA Football Law Annual Review will instead be held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich and live-streamed on FIFA.com at 09:00 CET on 16 March, and will follow the original programme. Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the event will not be open to the public.