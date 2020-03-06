Who We Are

FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and team-mates of the victims of the coach accident involving members of the CS Étoile de Guinée team, who were travelling to play a domestic league match when the tragedy occurred.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the nine people who lost their lives, the ones who have been injured in this tragic accident, and all the Guinea Football Federation staff at this difficult time.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a letter of condolences to the Guinea Football Federation.