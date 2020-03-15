Who We Are

Turkish FA Honorary President Şenes Erzik makes special donation to FIFA Museum

His collection includes over 200 items

"Football has given me so much, and I am very happy to give something back"

During a visit to FIFA World Football Museum, the honorary president of the Turkish FA (TFF), Şenes Erzik, donated his personal collection of more than 200 objects, including coins, medals, mini-trophies and jerseys to the home of football history in Zurich.

“Today is a very special day for me because I have decided to donate my entire collection to the FIFA Museum in Zurich,” said Erzik, an honorary member of both FIFA and UEFA. “The whole collection that I collected during my life has finally come to its real house, which is the FIFA Museum."

Erzik, whose football career has spanned five decades, starting with being on the TFF board in 1977, explained the reasons behind his decision to donate his collection to the museum.

“I have an emotional heart, but at the same time, a rational mind. Football has given me so much, and I am very happy to give something back,” said the former TFF president.

“All of a sudden it was a big collection and I said it should go somewhere where it will live forever,” he added. “I believe this is the correct place for my football heritage to find a home.”

Meeting Erzik at the museum was Managing Director Marco Fazzone who described it as “an honour and a privilege for us to be the repository of Şenes Erzik’s private collection”.

“Over the past few months, I have come to know him as an inspiration to the global football community in regard to social responsibility, values, education and the positive aspects of our sport, and as a true gentleman, a wise man full of passion and experience who is always respected and respectful,” added Fazzone.

“We are proud to be the stewards of this collection and will ensure that it is protected and accessible.”