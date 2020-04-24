Who We Are

The CBF has raised five million Brazilian reais to help 32,000 vulnerable families

They will receive food baskets and cleaning products

Tite and Neymar are among the many financial contributors

“Football is in the life of Brazilians,” declared CBF president Rogerio Caboclo.

He decided, therefore, that the five-time FIFA World Cup™ winners’ governing body needed to go beyond aiding its clubs and help some of those people most affected by COVID-19.

So Caboclo told players recently called up by the men’s national team that, along with its coaching staff, if they could group together and raise some funds, the CBF would match it. The idea was welcomed with open arms.

“During these difficult times, several families are in need of help,” said Neymar. “Our help.”

The Brazil No10, Tite, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Casemiro, Neymar and Co quickly grouped together to raise 2.5 million Brazilian reais (around USD 500,000), which the CBF duly bumped up to make a grand total of 5 million Brazilian reais.

The ‘Seleção Solidária’ (Solitary Seleção) campaign’s money will be spent on 32,000 families vulnerable to COVID-19, many of whom live in the favelas, through the Ação da Cidadania, Central Única das Favelas (CUFA) and Transforma Brasil social projects over the next two months.

“This means over two months of food and hygiene products for these families,” said Tite.

“At this moment, Brazil needs Brazilians,” said Richarlison. Marquinhos added: “We are all in the same team.”

Then Gabriel Jesus offered an invite: “You can also be part of the ‘Seleção Solidária’ and help. This is just the kick-off. Now it’s your turn.”

Fans can visit the CBF website for details on how they can help.