Who We Are

FIFA Legend Wes Brown paid a visit to Fiji

He spoke at a school hosting a Mom & Pop League programme

Ex-England star told the children of the importance of dedication

Wes Brown, the FIFA Legend and former Manchester United and England star, has paid a visit to Fiji in which he addressed local children and attended the Fiji Football Association Player of the Year awards.

The ex-centre-half, winner of five English Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns, spoke to pupils at Nadi Sangam Primary School about the importance of dedication and looking after themselves.

“When I was your age,” he said, “I joined a team and dedicated myself to that team wholeheartedly. I trained every day and gave my best before I was given a chance at Manchester United.