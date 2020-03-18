Who We Are
Brown delivers words of wisdom to Fijian youngsters

18 Mar 2020

Wes Brown in Fiji.
  • FIFA Legend Wes Brown paid a visit to Fiji
  • He spoke at a school hosting a Mom & Pop League programme
  • Ex-England star told the children of the importance of dedication

Wes Brown, the FIFA Legend and former Manchester United and England star, has paid a visit to Fiji in which he addressed local children and attended the Fiji Football Association Player of the Year awards.

The ex-centre-half, winner of five English Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns, spoke to pupils at Nadi Sangam Primary School about the importance of dedication and looking after themselves.

“When I was your age,” he said, “I joined a team and dedicated myself to that team wholeheartedly. I trained every day and gave my best before I was given a chance at Manchester United.

“It was a dream come true and I had the privilege to work under a manager like Sir Alex Ferguson and with great players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

“We have to make it as easy as possible for kids dreaming of becoming footballers and, for those kids, you really have to be dedicated towards achieving your goal.”

The Nadi Sangam Primary School hosted Brown’s visit and motivational speech as it is the base for the country’s new Mom & Pop League. This programme, which has been initiated by the Fiji Football Association, is aimed at children under ten and encourages those youngsters to play and enjoy the game while establishing a healthy lifestyle.

Brown, who also praised the impact of Fijian football legend Roy Krishna, later attended the association’s 2019 Awards night. There, he saw Antonio Tuivuna and Cema Nasau respectively being honoured as Fiji's Male and Female Footballers of the Year.

