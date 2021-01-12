Hallowed Turf: Rose Bowl

In Pasadena, USA lies an iconic colosseum famous for a wealth of sporting history. During the 90s, it played host to two monumental tournaments, witnessing two epic penalty shoot-outs in the finals of both the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. This is: the Rose Bowl.

From Brazil lifting their fourth FIFA World Cup Trophy in 1994 to Brandi Chastain's iconic penalty and celebration for the USA against China PR in 1999, the Rose Bowl has been the setting of many historic moments.