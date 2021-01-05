Hallowed Turf: Estadio Azteca

When it comes to iconic football stadiums, it is impossible not to mention one distinct ground in Mexico City. A temple steeped in FIFA World Cup history, it was the setting for two finals that saw both Pele and Diego Maradona lifting the Trophy. This is the Estadio Azteca.

From the Game of the Century featuring Italy and West Germany to Maradona’s handball and sublime solo goal for Argentina against England, the Estadio Azetca has been the setting for unforgettable World Cup moments.