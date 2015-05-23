Erling Haaland: The next big thing?

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 saw some incredible games, world class goals and a crop of highly talented players emerge.

Norway striker Erling Haaland certainly caught the eye, scoring a staggering nine goals in one game to shatter the record for most goals scored in a single U-20 World Cup match.

Now at Borussia Dortmund, and possessing all of the attributes required to develop into the complete striker, is the Norwegian frontman the next big thing?