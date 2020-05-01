#WorldCupAtHome
#WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v Argentina (Netherlands 2005)
01 May 2020
- Starlet-packed U-20 World Cup semi-final tapped for re-broadcast
- Messi and Aguero’s Argentina met Brazil at Netherlands 2005
- FIFATV on YouTube will offer the match for free on Friday 1 May at 20:00 CEST
Up to this point, the #WorldCupAtHome has featured standout games from men’s and women’s senior World Cups. That will change this Friday with a special presentation from the FIFA World Youth Championship, now known as the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Fifteen years ago, a 17-year-old Lionel Messi captured the adidas Golden Boot and adidas Golden Ball while leading La Albiceleste to glory.
The road to Argentina’s fifth U-20 world title was not easy. Their semi-final tilt against reigning champions Brazil required heroics from the Barcelona talent and captain Pablo Zabaleta, who struck the match-winner deep into second-half stoppage time.
Fans voted on Twitter for an encore presentation of this game, which included plenty of familiar faces outside of Messi and Zabaleta: Sergio Aguero, Rafinha and Rafael Sobis were just a few others who went on to represent their senior national teams. Watch the South American showdown again this Friday May 1 on YouTube at 20:00 CEST.
