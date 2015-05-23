FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019

FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019

23 May - 15 June
Previous
Next
Ten rising stars the world should follow
Ten rising stars the world should follow

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Ten rising stars the world should follow

FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019: The Movie
FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019: The Movie

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019

FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019: The Movie

FIFA U-20 World Cup ...

Tuesday, 23 Jul 2019

Relive the highs and lows, the cheers and tears from the dramatic U-20 World Cup, which was won by Ukraine.

© YouTube
Ukraine triumph as records fall
Ukraine triumph as records fall

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Ukraine triumph as records fall

Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine celebrates with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy 

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019

Spirited comeback earns Ukraine first U-20 title
Read more
Andriy Pavelko, President of the Football Federation of Ukraine presents Andriy Lunin of Ukraine with the Golden Glove Award

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Tears of joy and sadness as awards handed out
Read more
Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador celebrates with fans

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Goal of the Tournament
Watch
Kyrylo Dryshliuk of Ukraine (L) and Oleksiy Khakhlov of Ukraine 

FIFA U-20 World Cup

The keys to Ukraine's breakthrough performance
Read more
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden Ball Award and Andriy Lunin of Ukraine poses with his Adidas Golden Glove Award

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Lee, Lunin headline award winners at Poland 2019
Read more
All News
;
;

Knockout Phase

Goal of the Tournament
Goal of the Tournament

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Goal of the Tournament

We started with ten sterling strikes from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019. Now that all your votes have been counted, we present your choice for the Goal of the Tournament.

Watch
Match Schedule
Match Schedule

Match Schedule

The official match schedule for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019, where 24 teams will compete for the title from 23 May to 15 June.

Match Schedule
;

LATEST PHOTOS & VIDEOS

All Photos All Videos
FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019: The Movie
Poland 2019: Tournament review
Poland 2019 Final: Ukraine 3-1 Korea Republic
The Ukraine team celebrate with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following their team's victory

The Ukraine team celebrate with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following their team's victory

Saturday, 15 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden Ball Award and Andriy Lunin of Ukraine poses with his Adidas Golden Glove Award

Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden Ball Award and Andriy Lunin of Ukraine poses with his Adidas Golden Glove Award

Saturday, 15 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic reacts

Kangin Lee of Korea Republic reacts

Saturday, 15 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine celebrates his goal 

Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine celebrates his goal 

Saturday, 15 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine controls the ball

Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine controls the ball

Saturday, 15 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Poland 2019: Italy 0-1 Ecuador
Players of Ecuador pose for a team photo

Players of Ecuador pose for a team photo

Friday, 14 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Wellington Ramirez of Ecuador and Matteo Gabbia of Italy walk out 

Wellington Ramirez of Ecuador and Matteo Gabbia of Italy walk out 

Friday, 14 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Poland 2019: Great goals
Boniek: Poland was a perfect fit for the U-20 World Cup
Poland 2019: Semi-finals review
Poland 2019: Ecuador 0-1 Korea Republic
Poland 2019: Ukraine 1-0 Italy
Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates with team mates 

Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates with team mates 

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador

Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
 A general view as the shirts of Taehyeon Hwang, Jaeik Lee and Jisol Lee of Korea Republic are displayed

 A general view as the shirts of Taehyeon Hwang, Jaeik Lee and Jisol Lee of Korea Republic are displayed

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
 Player of Ukraine celebrate inside the dressing room 

 Player of Ukraine celebrate inside the dressing room 

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine U20 shoots on target 

Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine U20 shoots on target 

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
 A captain's armband is seen next to the kit of Andrea Pinamonti of Italy

 A captain's armband is seen next to the kit of Andrea Pinamonti of Italy

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Poland 2019: Quarter-finals review
Poland 2019: Korea Republic 3(3)-3(2) Senegal
Poland 2019: USA 1-2 Ecuador
Jaeik Lee of Korea Republic and Ibrahima Niane of Senegal compete for the ball 

Jaeik Lee of Korea Republic and Ibrahima Niane of Senegal compete for the ball 

Saturday, 08 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Cavin Diagne of Senegal celebrates with team mates after scoring

Cavin Diagne of Senegal celebrates with team mates after scoring

Saturday, 08 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Fans of Korea Republic show their support 

Fans of Korea Republic show their support 

Saturday, 08 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador celebrates with fans

Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador celebrates with fans

Saturday, 08 Jun 2019

© Getty Images

info
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Polish
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Polish

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Polish

Follow the action from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 in Polish! Read news, team profiles, interviews and everything there is about the tournament in the language of the host country.

Discover more
;

Destination

5 cool things Learn Polish
Poland
Poland

Host Country

Poland

Poland will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the first ever FIFA tournament held in the country. Poland has a great footballing tradition and has hosted important events in the past, including UEFA EURO 2012, which they co-organised with Ukraine, and the UEFA U-21 Championship in 2017.

Discover
;

Host Cities

U20WC Poland 2019 Venue: Lublin

Lublin
Discover
U20WC Poland 2019 Venue: Bielsko Biala 

Bielsko Biala
Discover
U20WC Poland 2019 Venue: Tychy

Tychy
Discover
U20WC Poland 2019 Venue: Bydgoszcz

Bydgoszcz
Discover
U20WC Poland 2019 Venue: Gdynia

Gdynia
Discover
U20WC Poland 2019 Venue: Łódź

Lodz
Discover
;

FIFA U-20 World Cup Timeline

FIFA World Youth Championship Tunisia 1977

Tunisia 1977

Tunisia 1977: USSR hold their nerve to win
Tunisia 1977
FIFA World Youth Championship Japan 1979

Japan 1979

Japan 1979: All hail Maradona
Japan 1979
FIFA World Youth Championship Australia 1981

Australia 1981

Australia 1981: German guile prevails
Australia 1981
FIFA World Youth Championship Mexico 1983

Mexico 1983

Mexico 1983: Brazil live up to top billing
Mexico 1983
FIFA World Youth Championship USSR 1985

USSR 1985

USSR 1985: Brazil in a class of their own
USSR 1985
FIFA World Youth Championship Chile 1987

Chile 1987

Chile 1987: Yugoslavian fireworks
Chile 1987
FIFA World Youth Championship Saudi Arabia 1989

Saudi Arabia 1989

Saudi Arabia 1989
Saudi Arabia 1989
FIFA World Youth Championship Portugal 1991

Portugal 1991

Portugal 1991: Back-to-back triumph for hosts
Portugal 1991
FIFA World Youth Championship Australia 1993

Australia 1993

Australia 1993: Brazil make it three
Australia 1993
Argentina

Qatar 1995

Qatar 1995: Vintage Argentina Youth
Qatar 1995
FIFA World Youth Championship Malaysia 1997

Malaysia 1997

Malaysia 1997: a midfield quartet of pure Argentinian gold
Malaysia 1997
FIFA World Youth Championship Nigeria 1999

Nigeria 1999

Nigeria 1999: Spain finally take a bow
Nigeria 1999
Javier Saviola celebrates scoring hosts Argentina's second goal in a 3-0 win over Ghana in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final in 2001

Argentina 2001

Argentina 2001: Domestic bliss for the Albiceleste
Argentina 2001
FIFA World Youth Championship UAE 2003, Final: Spain - Brazil

UAE 2003

UAE 2003: Brazil spearhead South American dominance
UAE 2003
FIFA World Youth Championship Netherlands 2005, Final: Argentina - Nigeria

Netherlands 2005

Magic Messi sparks high drama in the Lowlands
Netherlands 2005
Czech Republic - Argentina

Canada 2007

Argentina's joy of six
Canada 2007
The Ghana players celebrate

Egypt 2009

Africa acclaims golden Ghanaians
Egypt 2009
Gabriel Silva (C) of Brazil celebrates on the pitch with his teammates

Colombia 2011

Brazil's youngsters return to the top
Colombia 2011
The team of France celebrates with the cup

Turkey 2013

France claim maiden U-20 crown
Turkey 2013
Stanisa Mandic of Serbia lifts the FIFA U-20 World Cup

New Zealand 2015

New Zealand sees stars emerge, Serbia sparkle

New Zealand 2015
Dominic Solanke of England lifts the trophy in victory

Korea Republic 2017

England soar as history-makers abound in Korea Republic
Korea Republic 2017
;

FIFA Partners

National Supporters