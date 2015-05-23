23 May - 15 June
We started with ten sterling strikes from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019. Now that all your votes have been counted, we present your choice for the Goal of the Tournament.
The official match schedule for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019, where 24 teams will compete for the title from 23 May to 15 June.
Follow the action from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 in Polish! Read news, team profiles, interviews and everything there is about the tournament in the language of the host country.
Poland will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the first ever FIFA tournament held in the country. Poland has a great footballing tradition and has hosted important events in the past, including UEFA EURO 2012, which they co-organised with Ukraine, and the UEFA U-21 Championship in 2017.