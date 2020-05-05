Fans choose four more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

World Cup games: France v Croatia (1998) & Brazil v Belgium (2018)

U-17 World Cup game: Brazil v Ghana (1997) & Women’s World Cup game: USA v Japan (2015)

After a star turn from a teenage Lionel Messi last weekend, rare footage of the emerging moments of the game’s biggest stars will continue to be a focal point of #WorldCupAtHome. This week’s line-up of matches includes a chance to see something quite unique: a 17-year-old Ronaldinho in the crowning moment of his early years – the FIFA U-17 World Cup final of 1997. Fans voted on Twitter to relive some huge clashes from the 1998 and 2018 FIFA World Cup™ editions, the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final and, for the first time, the 1997 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ronaldinho’s influential showing in leading his nation to their first U-17 World Cup title will catch the eye this weekend, as a full 90 minutes of the baby-faced entertainer is re-broadcast on Friday to show how the future senior World Cup winner announced himself to the world in the Egypt 1997 final. A dramatic match from the senior World Cup the following year will be shown in full on Saturday, with Lilian Thuram’s only international goals seeing the hosts past Croatia and into the France 1998 final, before a brilliant Belgian display from Russia 2018 will be re-broadcast on Sunday, as Roberto Martinez’s side sunk Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals.

A magnificent hat-trick performance from Carli Lloyd then takes centre stage on Monday, with the Canada 2015 final being shown in full. Fans will be able to relive how the Stars and Stripes swept past Japan to claim their third Women’s World Cup title, and first since the fabled '99ers.

The schedule for this weekend (FIFATV on YouTube):

Friday 20:00 CET: Brazil v Ghana – Egypt 1997 final

Saturday 18:00 CET: France v Croatia – France 1998 semi-final

Sunday 18:00 CET: Brazil v Belgium – Russia 2018 quarter-final

Monday 20:00 CET: USA v Japan – Canada 2015 final

Fans can join in the #WorldCupAtHome conversation on Twitter, by following @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC, and access a huge range of video and archive content on FIFA.com and FIFATV on YouTube.

