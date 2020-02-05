Rhian Wilkinson is in charge of Canada’s U-17 and U-20 women’s sides

Both squads gearing up for Concacaf qualifiers ahead of World Cups this year

Wilkinson closely supported by senior coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller It is fair to say that Rhian Wilkinson has been pretty busy since hanging up her boots. Immediately jumping into the coaching world after a storied playing career which took in four FIFA Women's World Cups™ and an Olympic bronze medal at London 2012, she has led Canada’s U-15, U-17 and U-20 sides, and is an assistant to senior coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller to boot. This year will be a big one for Wilkinson then, given her dual-focus on the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama, and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. Wilkinson’s U-20 side will first be tested in the Dominican Republic during the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship later this month, before a trip to Mexico for the U-17 version in April and May. Each championship represents their own challenges for Wilkinson and her teams.

© Getty Images

“What it does bring out is a pressure and expectation from our young people who’ve never had to go through that before,” Wilkinson told FIFA.com in an exclusive interview. “Like all federations it’s do or die in our games, if you don’t win that one game then you don’t end up going to the tournament which is important pressure to learn to have. In every way Canada should be qualifying [for the U-17/U-20 World Cups].” Wilkinson has a beaming smile on her face when discussing her work, having gone ‘back to the future’, now working with the younger generation immediately after retiring from her playing career. “The character has blown me away,” Wilkinson said. “It’s an expectation I’d like to continue in Canada that your talent gets you so far, your character and who you are will push you the rest of the way. They love the community and the camaraderie that they’re creating with one another and I see my job as fostering that just as much as the success on the field. If the journey is good enough then they will be the next generation to play for the senior team.”

One of the shining lights for those working their way through Canada’s junior teams is Jordyn Huitema. Just six months separated her playing under Wilkinson in the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay and a starting spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ group stage against the Netherlands. “I really believe that the performances [Huitema] delivered at the U-17s and that pressure she dealt with has helped her become a better player for the seniors, because she’s learned to handle it and to raise her game. That’s a skillset we sometimes skip over by promoting people too quickly through the system.” Wilkinson said, before reflecting on two of her youth players who have already earned senior caps. “Olivia Smith and Jade Rose are two very special players,” Wilkinson smiled. “And I mean special in that they’re hitting their targets earlier than others. Everybody has their own path and their own timeline. Those two are definitely advancing very quickly through the system."

© Getty Images