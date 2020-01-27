FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020™

Sextet clear first hurdle in Africa’s India 2020 qualifiers

27 Jan 2020

Morocco fans
© Getty Images
  • FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying begins in Africa
  • Big wins for the likes of Morocco, Liberia and Botswana
  • Continent’s powerhouses await in next round

Botswana, Guinea, Liberia, Morocco, Tanzania and Uganda have all emerged triumphant from the preliminary round of CAF qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020.

There were some convincing performances from the sextet, with Morocco putting 14 unanswered goals past Djibouti over two legs and Botswana, Guinea and Liberia scoring seven, eight and nine respectively.

Along with São Tomé and Príncipe and Zambia, who profited from the withdrawals of Congo DR and Namibia, these victorious sides will now advance to the first round proper, where Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa – the traditional giants of the African women’s game – enter the fray.

The winners of those six ties will then progress to a third and final stage, where the same two-legged, home-and-away format will be used to determine Africa's three representatives at India 2020.

Preliminary round results

Aggregate: Botswana 7-0 Zimbabwe
10.01: Botswana 5-0 Zimbabwe
26.01: Zimbabwe 0-2 Botswana

Agg: Guinea 8-3 Guinea Bissau
11.01: Guinea 5 -0 Guinea Bissau
25.01: Guinea Bissau 3-3 Guinea

Agg: Liberia 9-0 Niger
12.01: Liberia 4-0 Niger
26.01: Niger 0-5 Liberia

Agg: Morocco 14-0 Djibouti
10.01: Djibouti 0-7 Morocco
24.01: Morocco 7-0 Djibouti

Agg: Tanzania 6-1 Burundi
12.01: Tanzania 5-1 Burundi
25.01: Burundi 0-1 Tanzania

Agg: Uganda 5-1 Ethiopia
11.01: Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia
26.01: Ethiopia 1-3 Uganda

First round fixtures

Zambia-South Africa
Botswana-Morocco
Tanzania-Uganda
São Tomé and Príncipe-Cameroon
Liberia-Ghana
Guinea-Nigeria

