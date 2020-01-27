FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying begins in Africa

Big wins for the likes of Morocco, Liberia and Botswana

Continent’s powerhouses await in next round

Botswana, Guinea, Liberia, Morocco, Tanzania and Uganda have all emerged triumphant from the preliminary round of CAF qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020.

There were some convincing performances from the sextet, with Morocco putting 14 unanswered goals past Djibouti over two legs and Botswana, Guinea and Liberia scoring seven, eight and nine respectively.

Along with São Tomé and Príncipe and Zambia, who profited from the withdrawals of Congo DR and Namibia, these victorious sides will now advance to the first round proper, where Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa – the traditional giants of the African women’s game – enter the fray.

The winners of those six ties will then progress to a third and final stage, where the same two-legged, home-and-away format will be used to determine Africa's three representatives at India 2020.

Preliminary round results

Aggregate: Botswana 7-0 Zimbabwe

10.01: Botswana 5-0 Zimbabwe

26.01: Zimbabwe 0-2 Botswana

Agg: Guinea 8-3 Guinea Bissau

11.01: Guinea 5 -0 Guinea Bissau

25.01: Guinea Bissau 3-3 Guinea

Agg: Liberia 9-0 Niger

12.01: Liberia 4-0 Niger

26.01: Niger 0-5 Liberia

Agg: Morocco 14-0 Djibouti

10.01: Djibouti 0-7 Morocco

24.01: Morocco 7-0 Djibouti

Agg: Tanzania 6-1 Burundi

12.01: Tanzania 5-1 Burundi

25.01: Burundi 0-1 Tanzania

Agg: Uganda 5-1 Ethiopia

11.01: Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

26.01: Ethiopia 1-3 Uganda