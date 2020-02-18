Five host cities across India to host the 32 matches involving 16 of the world’s best youth teams in women’s football

Kick Off The Dream™ unveiled as Official Slogan

Tournament to showcase future stars of the women’s game from 2-21 November 2020

The stage is set for the future stars of women’s football as the match schedule and host cities for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020™ were unveiled by FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) today, alongside the Official Slogan for the tournament.

With only 258 days to go until the action gets underway, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament. Sixteen teams featuring the rising stars of women’s football will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai on 21 November.

Following the launch of the Official Emblem in November 2019, the unveiling of the five host cities and the match schedule marks a major milestone for the tournament as fans in the host cities and across India prepare to welcome the future stars and heroes of women’s football.

In another significant announcement, the Official Slogan – Kick Off The Dream™ – was also unveiled at a press conference in Delhi today.

Building on the passion and excitement generated by last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in France, as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ that was hosted by India in 2017, Kick Off The Dream represents a powerful message that aims to encourage and inspire both men and women in India and beyond to pursue their dreams and help to kick start a new era of growth for women’s football in the country and around the world.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, said: “Today’s announcement of the match schedule, host cities and Official Slogan for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 represents a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world.

“As we look to build on the incredible success of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India provides an exciting opportunity, not just for the development of women’s football, but for fans across India and worldwide to watch the next superstars of the women’s game.

“As the official tournament slogan, Kick Off The Dream perfectly captures the aspirational and empowering message for the tournament as we look to grow women’s football and use the tournament as a platform to inspire girls of all ages across India and around the world.”