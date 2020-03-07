FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020™

#KickOffTheDream videos marking the build-up to International Women's Day

Uplifting personal stories highlight sport's importance ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020

That global showpiece takes place between 2 and 21 November

International Women’s Day will be marked tomorrow and, for India, there is another key milestone on the horizon. In November, the country will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as part of an ongoing effort to boost the beautiful game’s development and women’s sport in general.

The ever-growing appreciation of the huge, wide-ranging benefits of participation in sport, and the importance of those benefits being available to both genders, has been conveyed this week in an uplifting video series from the India 2020 Local Organising Committee (LOC).

These #KickOffTheDream stories illustrate the changing face of female sport in India, showcasing inspirational women and girls, along with a few fathers who’re helping pave the way to equality.

A passion passed on

Though he is a former captain of India’s national hockey team, Viren Rasquinha admits football is his “biggest love”. That passion, and his devotion to Liverpool, has been passed down to his daughter. And Rasquinha, who runs an organisation called Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), couldn’t be prouder to see this interest flourish.

“Girls all over the country need to be given the opportunity to play any kind of sport,” he says. “We must do everything we can to give them the opportunities. I love to see girls excelling in sport, and I’m sure my daughter will be really excited to see the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.”