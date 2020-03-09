FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020™

More than 100 girls from local schools and NGOs in Goa celebrated #IWD2020

Current and former Indian women’s national team stars inspired young players

“Women’s football in India is on the rise”: Ashalata Devi

In a unique moment in the history of Indian football, three generations of Indian women footballers gathered at the Benaulim Grounds in Goa on Sunday to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March.

In an event organised by the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020™, current and former players were seen inspiring the future. Former Indian women's team captain and Padma Shri Bembem Devi, and current captain Ashalata Devi were amongst those who interacted with the India U-17 women’s squad and more than 100 girls from schools and NGOs around Goa.

Bembem Devi and Ashalata Devi too shared their experiences with the U-17 squad who are likely to be amongst the first Indian female players to take part in a FIFA Tournament, as well as with the other attendees.

"It is very heartening to see everyone out here to celebrate International Women's Day and Indian women's football. It is clear and very encouraging that the game has been on the rise since I started playing. I am sure that the whole nation will rally around and support the team in November when they take the field and they will then prove to be inspirations for the next set of kids who will choose to take up the game. The future definitely looks bright for women's football in the country," said Ashalata Devi.