Africa in the midst of the second of three stages of India 2020 qualifying

Ghana and Nigeria, the continent's most successful teams, on a collision course

Cameroon, Morocco and Zambia among other nations making their mark

Africa’s long road to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 reaches another key point this weekend as the second of three stages concludes.

The continent’s big guns are all involved in the fight for six spots in the final round of qualifiers, with three berths at India 2020 ultimately up for grabs. And while history favours two teams in particular, some less familiar names seem certain to be in the running.

Ghana and Nigeria have been Africa’s dominant teams at this age level, with the Black Maidens ever-present at the U-17 Women’s World Cup thus far and the Flamingoes having been represented in all but one of the six previous editions. As it stands, however, these two giants are on course for a showdown from which only one of them will emerge.

Both registered convincing away wins in the first legs of their ties against Liberia and Guinea respectively, and finishing the job this weekend will leave the Ghanaians and Nigerians to fight it out for a single World Cup slot in May’s second round.