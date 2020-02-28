FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020™

'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival welcomes more than 300 children

Women's football, equality and inclusion all in focus in Delhi

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup takes place in India between 2 and 21 November

More than 300 children from NGOs, football academies and schools participated in the 'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival and took part in the various activities at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The highlight of the day was the 5v5 football challenge which saw eight teams participating, and My Angels Academy winning the knockout tournament in style.

As well as providing boys and girls from across New Delhi with the chance to play football, the carnival also focused on educating young children about women's football and saw the children participate in a range of activities including quizzes, painting competitions, crossbar challenge, and volley challenge, all which centred on women's football with the idea of educating them about the positive values associated with taking part.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 also aims to use football as a tool for equality and inclusion. With that in mind, the carnival saw UN Women conduct a game that was aimed at educating the young crowd about generational equality.