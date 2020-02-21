- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
Sadio Mane's selflessness, a dynamic duo of Dortmund teenagers and venue announcements for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 were all at the top of our FIFA Fan Movement members' minds this week. Let's dig into those stories and more.
Hometown hero
We're all familiar with Sadio Mane's accomplishments as a footballer. The Senegalese star has been instrumental in Liverpool's success over the past two seasons, lifting trophies along the way. But what he's done with his earnings and platform is remarkable. From funding the construction of a new hospital and new school in his small home village to acting as a humble ambassador for his country, Navin James shares with us the extent of Mane's benevolence.
Kick Off The Dream™
Dio Jimenez noted that it was a meaningful week for the build-up to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 with the announcement of five host cities and the match schedule. Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai are where 16 participating teams will embrace the Official Slogan of the tournament and Kick Off The Dream. "Our Indian U-17 women’s team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time," said Shri Kiren Rijiju, Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs (I/C). "It is a proud moment for the nation." The opening match is slated for 2 November.
Terrific teenagers
Borussia Dortmund opened UEFA Champions League Round of 16 play on Tuesday with a 2-1 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in front of the Yellow Wall. A club now famous for its ability to inspire precocious players to new heights, it should come as no big shock that 19-year-old Norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland and 17-year-old USA playmaker Giovanni Reyna are flourishing under Lucien Favre. With his brace against the Parisian club, Haaland became the fastest player to reach ten goals in Champions League history. Reyna, who came on as a second-half substitute and assisted on the second goal, is now the youngest USA player to register an assist in the competition. Kudos to Salvatore Attina for noting another connection between the two: their fathers, Claudio Reyna and Alf-Inge Haaland, were each Manchester City players in the early 2000s.
Football for all
Western Sydney Wanderers are prioritising designated areas and ease of access for the visually impaired in their new stadium, an initiative that stood out to Gabs Dracopoulos. The A-League outfit used a recent home match to raise awareness for a local guide dog organisation. "There are a lot of young kids out there with vision impairment who aspire to be soccer players," said Liz Wheeler, a member of Guide Dogs NSW/ACT, told the club. "That we can come watch these events and be part of the community is outstanding."
Villa Park reunion
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is a well-defined character in European football, with his steely sideline gaze and reputation for snark in post-game interviews. But here Lee Jeongwoo shows us a friendlier side to 'The Special One'. Watch Mourinho playfully get Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry's attention while Spurs were visiting Villa Park. Based on the former Chelsea captain's reaction to seeing his old coach, it's easy to see the mutual fondness that still exists between the two.