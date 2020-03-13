- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
With International Women's Day celebrated on 8 March, our FIFA Fan Movement members start by highlighting a pair of empowering moments for young women around the world. Watch those stories unfold below, plus more standouts.
'Prove them wrong'
Birmingham City Women treated young fan Lauren to a truly special matchday after hearing she was the subject of discrimination at school. Two of Lauren's football idols, Kerys Harrop and Lucy Staniforth, went to work on raising her spirits after boys in her class said that girls shouldn't be playing football. "Any time someone puts you down, you can use that as motivation to prove them wrong," Harrop said. Catch the whole video, full of high-fives, selfies and smiles, thanks to Trudy Taylor-Fong.
Generations gather in Goa
Kimberly Fernandez can feel the excitement building for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020™. The young women representing the host nation are poised to be the first Indian female players to participate in a World Cup. In conjunction with International Women's Day, three generations of Indian women were brought together in Goa by the beautiful game. Senior team captains past and present were on hand, with Bembem Devi and Ashalata Devi there to impart their wisdom on the U-17 squad and over 100 girls from NGOs and schools around the area.
Calming Caputo
As Italy braces against expanding cases of COVID-19, Sassuolo top goalscorer Ciccio Caputo used his platform to deliver a reassuring message for his home country. 'Everything will be fine, stay safe at home,' read a sign Caputo held up after opening the scoring in Sassuolo's 3-0 win over Brescia on Monday behind closed doors. The forward's compassion stuck out to Lee Jeongwoo.
Maradona returns to La Bombonera
Thirty-nine years after guiding Boca Juniors to the league title, Diego Maradona returned to his old stomping grounds, this time as head coach of opponents Gimnasia. Though Maradona's side ended up on the losing end Saturday night – Carlos Tevez bagged the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute – the legendary No10 was received as a returning champion by the crowd at La Bombonera. Thanks to Salvatore Attina for sharing this reunion.
(Video is in Spanish)
150 years of international football
On 5 March 1870, "a match between the leading representatives of the Scotch and English sections" was played at London's Kennington Oval. Little did the participants know that they would become a part of history by playing in what's credited as football's first international game. We recently eclipsed the 150-year anniversary of this event, a momentous one to Nikos Vrantsis and the rest of football fans around the world.