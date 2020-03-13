We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

With International Women's Day celebrated on 8 March, our FIFA Fan Movement members start by highlighting a pair of empowering moments for young women around the world. Watch those stories unfold below, plus more standouts.

'Prove them wrong'

Birmingham City Women treated young fan Lauren to a truly special matchday after hearing she was the subject of discrimination at school. Two of Lauren's football idols, Kerys Harrop and Lucy Staniforth, went to work on raising her spirits after boys in her class said that girls shouldn't be playing football. "Any time someone puts you down, you can use that as motivation to prove them wrong," Harrop said. Catch the whole video, full of high-fives, selfies and smiles, thanks to Trudy Taylor-Fong.