Bhaichung Bhutia is a footballing legend in India

He is encouraged by the growth of women's football in the country

"Sport teaches you a way of life," he says

Bhaichung Bhutia has been synonymous with Indian football for a long time now. The Indian football legend has accumulated over 100 international caps for the country and is buoyed by the growth of women’s football in India in recent years, not just as an active stakeholder in the sport, but also as a father to two daughters.

“It’s great that we have the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup coming to India in 2022. This is a stepping stone for us for to build on grassroots football in the country,” says Bhutia, who also founded the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools a decade ago, where his son is also enrolled.

“We need to focus on grassroots football for both girls and boys. The tournament will definitely motivate younger girls to get into the game. Participants off the field watching the tournament will play an important role, too."