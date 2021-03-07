FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™
11 October - 30 October

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™

Rearranged tournament heads for India.

One of the things 2020 has taught us, football-wise, is that fans will always be one of the most integral parts of the game. Having been postponed in 2020, we see India ready for action in 2022 as the bi-ennial tournament spreads the awareness and coverage of the youth women's game across the world.

News

**IMAGO / ZUMA Press** March 8, 2019 - Mumbai, India - Mother and daughters take part in a soccer match during the International Women s Day in Mumbai, India, on March 8, 2019. Mother v Daughters Football Match In Mumbai

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

The 12th woman changing the landscape in India

7 Mar 2021

**IMAGO / AFLOSPORT** Bhaichung Bhutia (IND), JANUARY 18, 2011 - Football : AFC Asian Cup group C soccer match between SouthKorea 4-1 India at Al-Gharafa Stadium in Doha,.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Bhaichung Bhutia’s boost for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

6 Mar 2021

Argentina v Japan: Group D - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France 2020-07-01 11:51:01

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Yokoyama still building on her wonder goal 

1 Jul 2020

Oinam Bembem Devi coaches children in India.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Indian icon Bembem Devi relishing global spotlight

26 Mar 2020

The Choma Eagles at a FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup event in Delhi.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Inspirational stories helping Kick Off The Dream in India

7 Mar 2020

More
Kick Off The Dream football carnival in Delhi.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Football carnival helps 'Kick Off The Dream' in Delhi

ATHENS, GREECE - AUGUST 22: Feature / Medailien: Olympische Spiele Athen 2004, Athen; Die Goldmedailien werden auf diesem Tablett zur Zeremonie praesentiert 22.08.04. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020 - Women

2020 dates for your diary

Thomas Dennerby, India's U-17 women coach.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Dennerby: India U-17 job is thrilling and challenging

FIFA Fan Movement members interview Sarai Bareman, FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer, in Mumbai, India.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Bareman answers Fan Movement questions in India 

Ziro Music Festival - North East

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

Five cool things to do in India

Taj Mahal

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021™

India

Images

Cookie Settings