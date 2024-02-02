Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 26™ schedule reveal

The match schedule will be unveiled during a special live broadcast at 15:00 ET on Sunday, 4 February 2024
The event will be streamed live on FIFA.com and FIFA+
TSN, CTV and RDS in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and FOX and Telemundo in the USA among the broadcasters providing coverage
FIFA.com and FIFA+ will be streaming live as the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 26™ is unveiled on Sunday, 4 February 2024. The eagerly awaited details will be revealed during a special live programme on the TSN, CTV and RDS platforms in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and FOX and Telemundo in the United States. Other FIFA Broadcast Partners will also be providing live coverage as host city allocations for all 104 matches, including tournament’s opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, the group stage locations for each host country’s national team and the venue for the Final, are confirmed in Miami. A full list of territories and Broadcast Partners can be found below.
|Territory
|Broadcast Partner
|Argentina
|DirecTV TyC Sports
|Australia
|SBS Australia
|Bolivia
|Red Uno de Bolivia UNITEL
|Brazil
|Globo
|Canada
|CTV/TSN/RDS
|Chile
|DirecTV
|Colombia
|DirecTV
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas DirectTV
|El Salvador
|Tigo Sports
|Guatemala
|Tigo Sports
|Honduras
|Compañia Televisora Hondureña Tigo Sports
|Middle East and North Africa
|BeIN SPORTS
|Mexico
|Televisa
|Panama
|Medcom RPC Panama Tigo Panama TVN Media Panama
|Peru
|DirecTV
|Poland
|TELEWIZJA POLSKA S.A.
|Uruguay
|DirecTV
|USA
|FOX Telemundo
Full details of the television and digital channels broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 26™ schedule reveal.