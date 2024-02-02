Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 26™ schedule reveal

FIFA.com and FIFA+ will be streaming live as the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 26™ is unveiled on Sunday, 4 February 2024. The eagerly awaited details will be revealed during a special live programme on the TSN, CTV and RDS platforms in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and FOX and Telemundo in the United States. Other FIFA Broadcast Partners will also be providing live coverage as host city allocations for all 104 matches, including tournament’s opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, the group stage locations for each host country’s national team and the venue for the Final, are confirmed in Miami. A full list of territories and Broadcast Partners can be found below.