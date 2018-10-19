Brazil live up to billing as medallists shine

Brazil take deserved gold and dominate stats

Russia and Egypt also finish on the podium

Hosts Argentina struggled for consistency

The Men's Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament at Buenos Aires 2018 offered up a high standard of play for a competition at U-18 level. Overall, the event was a huge hit with spectators and showed the discipline in an excellent light during its historic debut as an Olympic sport.

The tournament featured 26 matches over the space of 12 days, a tough schedule for the ten teams involved, each of which consisted of just ten players. The competitors were tested both mentally and physically, but the quality of the futsal did not suffer in the slightest. Instead, the thousands of fans who took in the action at the Main Futsal Hall and CeNARD Hall were treated to an event that yielded worthy champions, deserved medal winners and an average of 6.69 goals per game.