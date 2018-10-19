Brazil take deserved gold and dominate stats
Russia and Egypt also finish on the podium
Hosts Argentina struggled for consistency
The Men's Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament at Buenos Aires 2018 offered up a high standard of play for a competition at U-18 level. Overall, the event was a huge hit with spectators and showed the discipline in an excellent light during its historic debut as an Olympic sport.
The tournament featured 26 matches over the space of 12 days, a tough schedule for the ten teams involved, each of which consisted of just ten players. The competitors were tested both mentally and physically, but the quality of the futsal did not suffer in the slightest. Instead, the thousands of fans who took in the action at the Main Futsal Hall and CeNARD Hall were treated to an event that yielded worthy champions, deserved medal winners and an average of 6.69 goals per game.
Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men
Three reasons why Brazil can win gold
Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Women
Gelareh Nazemi, Iran’s refereeing pioneer
Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men
Heavyweights advance to gold medal showdown
Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men
Tough semi-finals to call
Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men
Rufino, from La Masia to an Olympic semi-final
Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men
Hosts hit goals target, last four line-up complete
+6
Tournaments
Buenos Aires 2018: Medal ceremony (men)
18 Oct 2018
+7
Tournaments
Buenos Aires 2018: Francoar (Brazil)
18 Oct 2018
+10
Tournaments
Brazil 4-1 Russia (Buenos Aires 2018)
18 Oct 2018
+20
Tournaments
Argentina 3-4 Egypt (Buenos Aires 2018)
18 Oct 2018
+12
Tournaments
Buenos Aires 2018: Men's Tournament (Day 3)
9 Oct 2018