Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men
7 October - 18 October

Men's Youth Olympic Football Tournament Buenos Aires 2018

Final Tournament Standing

1

BRA
Winner

Brazil

2

RUS
Runner-up

Russia

3

EGY
Third place

Egypt

4

ARG
Fourth place

Argentina

About

Brazil live up to billing as medallists shine

  • Brazil take deserved gold and dominate stats

  • Russia and Egypt also finish on the podium

  • Hosts Argentina struggled for consistency

The Men's Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament at Buenos Aires 2018 offered up a high standard of play for a competition at U-18 level. Overall, the event was a huge hit with spectators and showed the discipline in an excellent light during its historic debut as an Olympic sport.

The tournament featured 26 matches over the space of 12 days, a tough schedule for the ten teams involved, each of which consisted of just ten players. The competitors were tested both mentally and physically, but the quality of the futsal did not suffer in the slightest. Instead, the thousands of fans who took in the action at the Main Futsal Hall and CeNARD Hall were treated to an event that yielded worthy champions, deserved medal winners and an average of 6.69 goals per game.

MATCHES

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Brazil, Russia and Egypt pose together after the Men's Futsal Final match between Brazil and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Brazil live up to billing as medallists shine

19 Oct 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Goalkeeper Francoar #1 of Brazil celebrates their 4-1 win over Russia in the Men's Futsal Final match between Brazil and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Francoar: You make sacrifices to enjoy moments like these

18 Oct 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Brazil celebrates their first goal against Russia scored as an own goal by Danil Karpiuk #4 in the Men's Futsal Final match between Brazil and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Brazil claim Youth Olympic gold

18 Oct 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Ahmed Mohamed of Egypt celebrates after scoring in the Men's Futsal 3rd place match between Argentina and Egypt during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Egypt bag Buenos Aires bronze

18 Oct 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 15: Russia acknowledges the fans after their 3-1 win over Egypt in the Men's Futsal semifinal match between Egypt and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 15, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Three reasons why Russia can win gold

17 Oct 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 10: Guilherme Borges Sanches #9 of Brazil celebrate with his team mates after he scores the 2nd goal in the Men's Group B match between Brazil and Iran during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Cenard on October 10, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Three reasons why Brazil can win gold

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 12: Referee Gelareh Nazemi of Iran gestures in the Women's Futsal Group C match between Trinidas & Tobago and Bolivia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 12, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Women

Gelareh Nazemi, Iran’s refereeing pioneer

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 15: Guilhermao #9 of Brazil scores the opening goal in the Men's Futsal semi final match between Brazil and Argentina during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 15, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Heavyweights advance to gold medal showdown

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Igor Cherniavskii #7 of Russia challenges Yuri of Brazil in the Men's Group B match between Russia and Brazil during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 8, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Tough semi-finals to call

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 13: Santiago Rufino #9 of Argentina scores a penalty kick goal against Panama in the Men's Futsal Group A match between Panama and Argentina during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 13, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Rufino, from La Masia to an Olympic semi-final

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 13: Facundo Gassman #5 of Argentina celebrates scoring the fourth goal against Panama with Santiago Rufino #9 and Alan de Candia #3 in the Men's Futsal Group A match between Panama and Argentina during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 13, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 - Men

Hosts hit goals target, last four line-up complete

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: A general view of TecnÂ—polis prior to the Men's Futsal Final match between Brazil and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Brazil celebrates their first goal against Russia scored as an own goal by Danil Karpiuk #4 in the Men's Futsal Final match between Brazil and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Danil Karpiuk #4 of Russia reacts after scoring an own goal for Brazil in the Men's Futsal Final match between Brazil and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Igor Cherniavskii #7 of Russia challenges Wesley #10 of Brazil in the Men's Futsal Final match between Brazil and Russia during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Moustafa Abdelmagid #9, Belal Elsayed #7 and Youssif Mohsen #10 of Egypt celebrate their 5-4 win over Argentina in the Men's Futsal 3rd Place match between Egypt and Argentina during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Belal Elsayed #7 of Egypt celebrates their 5-4 win over Argentina in the Men's Futsal 3rd Place match between Egypt and Argentina during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: Ezequiel Ramirez #7 of Argentina reacts in the Men's Futsal 3rd place match between Argentina and Egypt during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 18: The team of Egypt celebrates after the Men's Futsal 3rd place match between Argentina and Egypt during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 18, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 09: Junior Mana #5 of Solomon Islands challenges Ivan Corrales of Costa Rica in the Men's Group B match between Solomon Islands and Costa Rica during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 9, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 09: Jafeth Carvajal #8 of Costa Rica celebrates scoring the first goal against the Solomon Islands in the Men's Group B match between Solomon Islands and Costa Rica during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at TecnÂ—polis on October 9, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 09: Ronado Cromwell #4 of Costa Rica shoots a free kick at goal in the Men's Group B match between Solomon Islands and Costa Rica during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 9, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 09: Franster Rukumana #9 of Solomon Islands challenges Dilan Baez of Costa Rica in the Men's Group B match between Solomon Islands and Costa Rica during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 at Tecnopolis on October 9, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Cookie Settings