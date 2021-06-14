Russia 2021 will be the 11th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and will be held in its entirety at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex from 19 to 29 August. Fans will be able to apply for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis following the Official Draw on 8 July.
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
Can anyone stop Senegal?
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
Official Match Ball for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™ revealed
FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™
Feast of football awaits in 2021
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
The history of beach soccer
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
Firebird soars as Official Emblem revealed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
Russia