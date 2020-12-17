The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 | Full Show

The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 will take place on 17 December 2020 as a virtual event only, starting at 19:00 CET.

This year, it has been clearer than ever that nothing is more important than health. The protagonists of the game have taken on greater responsibility, not just as players, but also as role models giving hope to communities everywhere and sharing messages of unity in the face of the ongoing public health crisis.

Following the safe resumption of competitions, thanks to a combination of hard work and solidarity across our sport, football has provided a rare source of comfort and joy to many. Thus, it is important that FIFA honour such achievements in this extraordinary year.

In line with public health precautions and FIFA’s guiding principle that health comes first, it has been decided that the awards ceremony will be held as a virtual event only.

Despite the special circumstances this year, FIFA will hand out prizes in the following categories in the 2020 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player The Best FIFA Men’s Player The Best FIFA Women’s Coach The Best FIFA Men’s Coach The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World11 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11 FIFA Fair Play Award FIFA Puskás Award FIFA Fan Award

More on #TheBest FIFA Football Awards: https://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/

Follow the FIFA Football Awards on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FIFAFootballAwards