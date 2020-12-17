FIFA Puskas Award 2020 | The Nominees

Created in 2009 in honour of the late Ferenc Puskas, captain and star of the Hungarian national team during the 1950s, the FIFA Puskas Award is bestowed upon the player adjudged to have scored the best goal of the year.

The criteria are fairly simple: an aesthetically beautiful goal, awarded without distinction of championship, gender or nationality.

Votes from FIFA.com users will whittle down 11 nominees to a final trio, from which football fans voting on FIFA.com will be responsible for 50 per cent of the votes cast, with a panel of football experts providing the other 50 per cent. The victor from that process will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Zurich on Thursday 17 December. #TheBest #Puskas

