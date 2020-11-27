The Best FIFA Football Awards™

FIFA Puskás Award
When Weir's rocket sparked derby delight
27 Nov 2020
- Caroline Weir nominated for FIFA Puskás Award
- Goal came from an unstoppable long-range strike
What a goal – and in the Manchester derby as well!
On 7 September 2019, Manchester City and Manchester United’s women’s clubs met on the opening day of the WSL. Just before the break, Weir picked up a United clearance on the left side of the attack, took a few steps with the ball then let fly from more than 25 metres out and sent it into the top corner. The goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the Sky Blues.
The goalscorer in figures
- Age: 25
- Position: Midfielder/forward
- Club: Manchester City
- International record: 68 caps for Scotland (9 goals)
Trophies: English cup winner (2014, 2019), Scottish league cup winner (2011), English league cup winner (2013, 2019), Scotland player of the year (2016)
What they said
"She does that all the time. I play against her in the league down in England and for me she is one of the best technical footballers you will come across. [The nomination] is great for Caroline. She does things that not many players can do, especially technically."
Kim Little on her Scotland team-mate Weir
Will this long-range strike get enough votes to win the FIFA Puskás Award 2020?