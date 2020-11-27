The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Thursday 17 December 2020

FIFA Puskás Award

When Weir's rocket sparked derby delight

27 Nov 2020

  • Caroline Weir nominated for FIFA Puskás Award
  • Goal came from an unstoppable long-range strike
What a goal – and in the Manchester derby as well!

On 7 September 2019, Manchester City and Manchester United’s women’s clubs met on the opening day of the WSL. Just before the break, Weir picked up a United clearance on the left side of the attack, took a few steps with the ball then let fly from more than 25 metres out and sent it into the top corner. The goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the Sky Blues.

See also

The goalscorer in figures

  • Age: 25
  • Position: Midfielder/forward
  • Club: Manchester City
  • International record: 68 caps for Scotland (9 goals)

Trophies: English cup winner (2014, 2019), Scottish league cup winner (2011), English league cup winner (2013, 2019), Scotland player of the year (2016)

Caroline Weir of Scotland poses for a portrait
© Getty Images

What they said

"She does that all the time. I play against her in the league down in England and for me she is one of the best technical footballers you will come across. [The nomination] is great for Caroline. She does things that not many players can do, especially technically."

Kim Little on her Scotland team-mate Weir

