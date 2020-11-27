The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Caroline Weir nominated for FIFA Puskás Award

Goal came from an unstoppable long-range strike

VOTE NOW

What a goal – and in the Manchester derby as well!

On 7 September 2019, Manchester City and Manchester United’s women’s clubs met on the opening day of the WSL. Just before the break, Weir picked up a United clearance on the left side of the attack, took a few steps with the ball then let fly from more than 25 metres out and sent it into the top corner. The goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the Sky Blues.