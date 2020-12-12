The Best FIFA Football Awards™

11

Argentina and Brazil continue to boast the most all-time nominations – 11 apiece from 121 – despite this year’s 11-name shortlist being without an Argentinian or Brazilian player for the first time ever. Andre-Pierre Gignac moved France on to nine, with Spain (6), Mexico (5), Sweden (5) and Uruguay (5), whose count jumped two thanks to Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Luis Suarez, follow. Surprisingly, no German has ever been nominated.