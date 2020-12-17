The Best FIFA Football Awards™

- We spotlight the stats behind the winners at the FIFA awards
- Yards, kilometres, fullbacks and an English hoodoo feature
- Lewandowski and Bronze ended some surprising sequences
Son Heungmin collected possession 94 yards from goal en route to scoring against Burnley – easily a record for a FIFA Puskás Award winner. The Tottenham Hotspur No7’s 12 uninterrupted touches were double the previous record.
Marivaldo Francisco da Silva walks 60 kilometres from his home in Pombos to Ilha do Retiro to watch every home Sport Recife match. It takes the 48-year-old around ten-and-a-half hours, he watches the game, hangs around a 24-hour supermarket until daylight, and walks the same distance home. This extraordinary fanaticism deservedly won Marivaldo the FIFA Fan Award.
FIFA has crowned the best male and female players a combined total of 50 times – and never had a fullback emerged triumphant until Lucy Bronze became The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2020. Only thrice previously had fullbacks finished in the top three: Paolo Maldini and Roberto Carlos were runners-up for the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995 and ’97 respectively, while Bronze bagged bronze last year.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo extended their joint-record number of appearances in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World XI to 14 – every edition from 2007 onwards. Sergio Ramos, Andres Iniesta and Dani Alves follow on 11, nine and eight inclusions respectively.
FIFA’s top male individual award had gone to a Spain-based player for 11 successive years until Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski triumphed. The last to break the trend had been Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at Manchester United in 2008. The only other winners based outside of La Liga this century were Zinedine Zidane (Juventus in 2000) and Kaka (AC Milan in 2007). Lewandowski also become the first-ever Germany-based player to claim FIFA’s top male individual prize in what was the 30th year it was handed out.
bosses had been named FIFA’s top men’s coach before Jurgen Klopp became the first one to earn the distinction on multiple occasions. The 53-year-old’s conquest means the last ten awards have gone to just four nationalities (four German, three Spanish, two French and one Italian).
The FIFA FIFPro Men’s World XI was made up of a record ten nationalities: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain, the only one to have two representatives. Just five nationalities have been represented on several FIFA FIFPro World XIs.
English players had finished in the top three for FIFA’s top male or female awards on seven occasions until Lucy Bronze finally broke the deadlock for her country. Gary Lineker (third in 1991), Alan Shearer (third in 1996), David Beckham (second in 1999 and 2001), Frank Lampard (second in 2005), Kelly Smith (third in 2009) and Bronze (third in 2019) had come close.
Wendie Renard has incredibly featured in all five FIFA FIFPro Women’s World XIs. Swede Nilla Fischer, Brazilian Marta, American Alex Morgan and English Lucy Bronze have featured the next most at three times apiece.
Sarina Wiegman has incredibly achieved four successive top-two finishes for The Best FIFA Women's Coach. After winning it in 2017, the Netherlands boss finished respective runner-up to Reynald Pedros and Jill Ellis in the following two years, before reclaiming the prize tonight. Ellis is the only the person to have had multiple top-three finishes, having seized silver in 2016 and won it last year.