The Best FIFA Football Awards™

FIFA’s top male individual award had gone to a Spain-based player for 11 successive years until Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski triumphed. The last to break the trend had been Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at Manchester United in 2008. The only other winners based outside of La Liga this century were Zinedine Zidane (Juventus in 2000) and Kaka (AC Milan in 2007). Lewandowski also become the first-ever Germany-based player to claim FIFA’s top male individual prize in what was the 30th year it was handed out.